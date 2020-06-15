NBA Exec: LeBron James Will Make Sure NBA Returns Because It Could Impact Legacy

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

While there has been hesitation among some players to compete in the NBA's restarted season in Orlando, Florida, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has incentive to finish the year.

"LeBron is going to make sure those games [in Orlando] are played, because he knows they could have a huge impact on his legacy," an Eastern Conference executive told Tim Bontemps of ESPN. "He knows picking up one or two more titles is the potential tipping point, and he's determined to go for it."

The Lakers led the Western Conference with a 49-14 record when the season was suspended in March. According to Caesars Palace, they are the favorite to win the 2020 NBA title with +180 odds ($100 bet wins $180).

James has an incredible resume of individual accomplishments, including 16 All-Star selections, four MVP awards and the third-most points in NBA history. He's also helped take his teams to the NBA finals nine different times.

What separates him and other stars in the conversation for the greatest of all time is championships. Michael Jordan (six titles), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six titles) and Kobe Bryant (five titles) all won more than LeBron (three titles).

Another win or two would close the gap in this area, letting the rest of his stats do the talking.

Earning a championship with a third different organization would also be an impressive notch on his belt after previously winning titles with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 35-year-old likely knows this is one of his best chances to add another title.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley joked about the power LeBron has within the league:

Though players like Kyrie Irving have been pushing for players to sit out, James was not part of Friday's call with players and has made it clear that he wants the season to return, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.