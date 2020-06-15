Jordan Omogbehin Revealed as the Ninja's Identity from WWE Backlash 2020

Tyler Conway

MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 26: Jordan Omogbehin #35 of the USF Bulls looks on against the Memphis Tigers on January 26, 2014 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis beat South Florida 80-58. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The scheduled Raw tag team championship match between the Viking Raiders and Street Profits for Backlash turned out to instead be the latest cinematic segment between the two teams, featuring a backstage brawl and a group of ninjas led by Akira Tozawa.

After the Raiders and Profits teamed together to take down Tozawa and his first group of ninjas, the 205 Live star returned later in the segment with a massive sword-wielding ninja that just so happened to be Jordan Omogbehin making his WWE debut.

Omogbehin signed with WWE in October 2018 but has not appeared on any WWE programming. The 7-footer, who played college basketball at Morgan State and USF, appeared at NXT live events last summer being managed by Malcolm Bivens but never made an official debut.

Bivens made his NXT debut in March, managing Indus Sher, so it's unclear if he's still set to manage Omogbehin.

It's possible that Omogbehin's appearance was just a one-off, but sword-wielding ninja certainly would be one interesting way to debut WWE's next dominant 7-footer.  

