Sammy Sosa Says 'God Picked Me' over Ken Griffey Jr. for 1998 MLB HR Chase

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2020

Chicago Cub Sammy Sosa of the National League (R) and Ken Griffey Jr. of the Seattle Mariners of the American League (L) talk to reporters during batting practice before the start of the Home-Run derby during the 70th All-Star Game Weekend at Fenway Park 12 July, 1999, in Boston. The All-Star Game will be played 13 July between the American and National Leagues. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO Timothy Clary (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)
-/Getty Images

The summer of 1998 was set up to be a home run race between St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire and Seattle Mariners All-Star Ken Griffey Jr. as they both chased the record of 61 long balls in a season.

After all, McGwire hit 58 homers the year before, while Griffey drilled 56.

Instead, Chicago Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa was the one who battled McGwire all year. McGwire set the record with 70, while Sosa—who hit 36 home runs in 1997—finished with 66 as the National League MVP.

"What is meant to be is meant to be," Sosa said in ESPN's documentary Long Gone Summer (h/t Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago). "If it were meant to be Griffey, it would have been Griffey. But God picked me."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: MLB Owners Schedule Meeting Monday

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Owners Schedule Meeting Monday

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    MLBPA Rejects MLB's Proposal

    👉 Players Association will not counter 👉 'Demand' plans by end of Monday; 'Tell us when and where' 👉 MLB expected to respond to MLBPA on Monday

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLBPA Rejects MLB's Proposal

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    McGwire, Sosa 'Long Gone Summer' Preview 📺

    MLB logo
    MLB

    McGwire, Sosa 'Long Gone Summer' Preview 📺

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Killing

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Killing

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report