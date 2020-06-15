WWE Backlash Fallout, What's Next for Bobby Lashley, Lana and More

Credit: WWE.com

Just 24 hours after Randy Orton drew even with Edge in The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at Backlash, WWE Raw hits the USA Network airwaves with a show featuring the return of Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik, at the invitation of "Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins.

What will go down when those combustible elements are in the same building at once?

More importantly, what awaits the likes of WWE champion Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and the aforementioned Orton on this week's broadcast?

Anything But Wedded Bliss for Bobby Lashley

At Backlash, Lashley came within mere seconds of defeating Drew McIntyre and capturing the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

Then Lana appeared and ruined it all.

Monday night will be the beginning of the end for an on-screen marriage that has been dead in the water for months, anyway.

Since the sudden and inexplicable conclusion of Lashley, Lana and Rusev's crash-TV-style storyline, there has been very little in the way of development for the happy couple. The recent jealousy demonstrated by Lana as Lashley turned to MVP for career guidance changed that and now, it appears as though The Ravishing Russian's days as Mrs. Lashley are over.

And rightfully so.

For Lashley to truly move onto bigger, better and more important things, he must divorce himself from that chapter of his WWE run both literally and figuratively.

Expect the breakup to happen Monday, or shortly thereafter, in some grand and ridiculous angle that sees Lana overact and Lashley gleefully return his focus to McIntyre and relieving The Scottish Psychopath of his title.

A Queen Awaits The Empress and Irresistible Force

Asuka and Nia Jax may have intensified their rivalry Sunday night as they fought to the arena floor were counted out, but by no means does that suggest their next encounter for the Raw Women's Championship will be one-on-one.

Charlotte Flair has been hanging around the division for weeks now and just last Monday, defeated Asuka to continue her impressive winning streak against the current champion.

With Extreme Rules on the horizon, all signs may suggest Asuka vs. Jax in some sort of gimmick match but there is no way Flair is left off of pay-per-view for a second, consecutive month. She has been as heavily featured and pushed on WWE television as any of her female (or male) counterparts and stands to play a key role in that particular title picture for the foreseeable future.

Especially with Becky Lynch taking maternity leave.

Asuka and Jax may have the feud but Flair will be at the center of it by the time the July pay-per-view rolls around, beginning with Monday's broadcast.

Seth Rollins Perpetrates His Most Heinous Act

If you thought Seth Rollins nearly taking Rey Mysterio's eye out the night after Money in the Bank was bad, what he does Monday night to the future Hall of Famer's son Dominik will make it look like child's play.

The rivalry between Rollins and Mysterio is clearly building to a high-profile match between the two, presumably as early as Extreme Rules. The Monday Night Messiah has been nothing short of brilliant as he justified his actions and thanked Mysterio for being an example for the masses.

Monday night, though, he will answer the return of Mysterio and an appearance from Dominik with a vicious, brutal and barbaric assault on the prospective second-generation star. With Mysterio helpless as Murphy and Austin Theory hold him at bay, Rollins will replicate his actions of a month ago on Dominik.

He will be stopped short of damaging his eye, though, by Aleister Black, whose own issues with Rollins have been well-documented in recent weeks.

Do not be surprised if WWE opts to go Black vs. Rollins for Extreme Rules and holds off on the Mysterio match until SummerSlam, where it will have greater impact and historical significance.