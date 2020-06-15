Heel Booking Saves Randy Orton vs. Edge and Hot Takes of WWE Backlash Results

1 of 5

Someone behind the scenes at WWE has a ton of faith in Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross because Sunday, for the second pay-per-view in the last three, they kicked off the show in one of the most important spots on the entire card.

After opening up WrestleMania 36 with a win over The Kabuki Warriors for the gold, they sought their third reign as champions as both they and The IIconics' Billie Kay and Peyton Royce challenged new champions Bayley and Sasha Banks.

While they came up short, the three teams continued the roll the women's tag team division has found itself on post-Mania in WWE.

The chemistry of the three teams, both on the mic and in the ring, has been on full display across both Raw and SmackDown, culminating in a highly energetic Triple Threat Match that stood out as one of the better bouts on the entire Backlash broadcast.

Banks and Royce, in particular, impressed with their few exchanges while both Bliss and Cross have hit their strides as babyface performers. While the outcome never really felt in-question, thanks to the newness of Bayley and Banks' reign and the mileage still left in their reign, the predictable outcome never hurt the quality of the bout.

With three teams to build around, as well as Raw women's champion Asuka and Kairi Sane, the potential to continue that division's hot streak is high, beginning with the champions' defense against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart this Wednesday on NXT.