Report: Edge Suffered Torn Triceps Injury Taping Randy Orton WWE Backlash Match

Edge reportedly suffered a torn triceps during his Backlash match against Randy Orton on Sunday, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer reported Edge vs. Orton taped their encounter before the show and that it's unclear how much of the bout will air Sunday night.

The injury could leave Edge on the shelf for the remainder of the year.

Jon Moxley, wrestling as Dean Ambrose at the time, suffered a major triceps injury in December 2017. WWE said he was likely to be out for nine months, and that timeline held true as he didn't wrestle again until August 2018.

Edge doesn't work a full-time schedule, so the time he's out recovering isn't necessarily time he would've otherwise spent competing in the squared circle.

It's safe to assume he would've been working SummerSlam, though, since that's the second-biggest show of the year. Depending on how his triceps heals, his status for the Royal Rumble in January and WrestleMania 37 in March could be in jeopardy, too.

Raw on Monday night should help shed more light on Edge's status, and perhaps WWE will find a way to weave the injury into The Rated-R Superstar's ongoing storyline with Randy Orton.