Report: Edge Suffered Torn Triceps Injury Taping Randy Orton WWE Backlash Match

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2020

Credit: WWE.com

Edge reportedly suffered a torn triceps during his Backlash match against Randy Orton on Sunday, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.  

Meltzer reported Edge vs. Orton taped their encounter before the show and that it's unclear how much of the bout will air Sunday night.

The injury could leave Edge on the shelf for the remainder of the year.

Jon Moxley, wrestling as Dean Ambrose at the time, suffered a major triceps injury in December 2017. WWE said he was likely to be out for nine months, and that timeline held true as he didn't wrestle again until August 2018.

Edge doesn't work a full-time schedule, so the time he's out recovering isn't necessarily time he would've otherwise spent competing in the squared circle. 

It's safe to assume he would've been working SummerSlam, though, since that's the second-biggest show of the year. Depending on how his triceps heals, his status for the Royal Rumble in January and WrestleMania 37 in March could be in jeopardy, too.

Raw on Monday night should help shed more light on Edge's status, and perhaps WWE will find a way to weave the injury into The Rated-R Superstar's ongoing storyline with Randy Orton.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Backlash Results, Grades and Reaction

    Catch up on all the action from tonight's PPV ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Backlash Results, Grades and Reaction

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Apollo Crews Stays U.S. Champ at Backlash

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Apollo Crews Stays U.S. Champ at Backlash

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Staff Predicts Backlash 🔮

    @BR_Wrestling staff break down how everything will shake out tonight ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    B/R Staff Predicts Backlash 🔮

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

    📝 Who should face IC Champ AJ Styles? 🍊 Jericho, Cassidy program is perfect 💤 WWE's lazy booking of its champions ➡️ Catch up on all the hot takes

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report