Chris Jericho Says Roman Reigns Is Top of His Wish List to Join AEW

Roman Reigns just made the list.

All Elite Wrestling has found success bringing in wrestlers who made their name in WWE. Chris Jericho provided an obvious candidate when discussing with WhatCulture Wrestling's Adam Wilbourn (via Marco Rovere of Wrestling Inc) the one star he'd most like to see make the jump:

"We do have a select handful of WWE recruits, but if everybody got released and the company ended tomorrow, we wouldn't take a lot. I would put Roman Reigns at the top of my wish list for anybody because not only is he a great worker, he's such a cool guy. If they just let him be him, he'd be the biggest star in the industry. That's a guy I'd love to get my hands on for sure, one of the few I'd love to have from WWE."

John Cena hasn't officially retired but is clearly prioritizing his acting career over wrestling. That leaves Reigns as WWE's biggest, most identifiable star at the moment. Him going to AEW would be somewhat akin to Hulk Hogan signing with WCW in 1994.

The hypothetical Jericho floated, however, seemingly acknowledged the unlikelihood of Reigns leaving WWE to compete with a different promotion. It's hard to imagine a scenario where WWE would release The Big Dog or let his contract expire.

More interesting is how Le Champion intimated the promotion is underutilizing Reigns despite him occupying such a prominent position on the roster. It's not the first time he has brought up the point, either.

During interviews with Jericho, Brodie Lee and Jon Moxley vented their frustration with the general usage in WWE toward the end of their tenures there.

Moxley in particular has thrived in AEW, where he has been afforded more creative freedom and shown a completely different character than fans had seen in WWE. Even if it will probably never happen, it's fun to imagine Reigns clashing with his former brother in The Shield.