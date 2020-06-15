WWE Backlash 2020 Results: Matches WWE Must Book in 2020

1 of 5

Zelina Vega already lost one client when she kicked Austin Theory to the curb, and now it looks like she may end up losing Angel Garza in the near future.

Not only did Andrade and Garza come to blows during their triple threat match against Kevin Owens this week, but Garza failed to help El Idolo defeat Crews on Sunday.

Garza has worked as a heel since coming to WWE, but he has gained quite a few fans with his in-ring talent and charisma. Turning him babyface is a logical next step.

If he does make the turn, his first feud as a hero needs to be against Andrade, possibly with Humberto Carrillo joining him to battle El Idolo and a partner to be chosen at a later date.

If WWE wants this to be a lucha libre feud, it has more than enough Superstars who fit the bill who could team with Andrade, but a singles match might be the best way to go.

Andrade vs. Garza would steal the show on any card. All WWE has to do is turn Garza babyface to kickstart the feud. This combo would fit right in at SummerSlam.