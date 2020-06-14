Video: Watch Lamar Jackson Scramble, Flip over Jet Ski Playing Beach Football

Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist, June 14, 2020

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action during the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

A jet ski did the one thing most defenders couldn't do in 2019: slow down Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback and reigning league MVP posted a video Sunday of him playing some beach football, scrambling in the sand and doing a flip over a jet ski:

Meanwhile, every Ravens fan who watched that video is still probably experiencing a sensation somewhere between panic and heart failure. 

Jackson is the face of the franchise after a brilliant 2019 that saw him throw for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions and rush for 1,206 yards and seven scores. He led Baltimore to a 14-2 record and the top seed in the AFC playoffs, though the team was surprisingly upset by the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round. 

So teams looking for a blueprint for slowing down Jackson will turn to that game for guidance. Or they'll just find a way to get a jet ski on the field. 

