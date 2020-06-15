Belmont Stakes 2020 Horses: Odds and Dark-Horse Favorites on Known Entry List

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

For the first time ever, the Belmont Stakes will be the first race in the Triple Crown season.

The Belmont will run Saturday without fans in the stands and with what is shaping up to be a limited field of horses.

There are only nine confirmed entrants into the event, with Tiz the Law coming in as a heavy 3-2 favorite.

Here is a look at the current field, alongside odds from CBS Sports:

Tiz the Law (3-2)

Dr Post (9-1)

Tap It to Win (12-1)

Sole Volante (14-1)

Max Player (18-1)

Modernist (20-1)

Farmington Road (22-1)

Pneumatic (N/A)

Jungle Runner (N/A)

Tiz the Law comes in at a heavy favorite and potential Triple Crown contender. Trainer Barclay Tagg has called him a "pleasure to work with."

"He's bigger and stronger and a little more sensible, but I don't see too much difference (from two to three years old)," Tagg said, per BloodHorse. "He's given us nothing but positive indications. He came back and won two more graded stakes and he just couldn't be doing any better.

"Even when he works, I might think I worked him too fast," added Tagg. "But he just does everything easy. He's a pleasure to work with."

If you're looking for a deep sleeper, it may be Modernist. The three-year-old pulled off a victory at the Risen Star Stakes and was third at the Louisiana Derby.

Trainer Bill Mott previously won the Belmont in 2010 with Drosselmeyer, and he trained last year's Kentucky Derby winner Country House.

Max Player could also be interesting to watch, though his experience is limited. The horse has only competed three times, winning twice and finishing second in his debut. None of those races were of a particularly high pedigree, however.