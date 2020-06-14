AEW's Chris Jericho 'Would Love' to Go Back to NJPW to Wrestle Hiroshi Tanahashi

Tyler Conway
Featured Columnist
June 14, 2020

In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017, photo, lead singer Chris Jericho of the band Fozzy performs onstage at the Chameleon Club in Lancaster, Pa. Jericho has entertained professional wrestling fans for 25 years, winning championships and shining each year at WrestleMania. He has traded wrestling for rock this summer and is on tour with his band. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Photo credit: Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Chris Jericho may be busy with AEW, but he's not ruling out spending more time in Japan.

In his latest Saturday Night Special stream, Jericho said he would "love" a rematch against Hiroshi Tanahashi. 

"I would love to go back to NJPW and have a match with Bakahash [Tanahashi]," Jericho said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "Bakahashi [Tanahashi] was one of my favorite matches I ever had. Such a great performer. I really enjoyed that match. We don't know what's going on with NJPW and AEW. Hopefully, we can do something."

Jericho defeated Tanahashi via submission at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in January. He had been working dates with NJPW and AEW before the coronavirus pandemic hit and limited worldwide travel.

AEW has a working relationship with its talent that allows some stars to continue working dates outside the United States. Kenny Omega is the current AAA Mega Champion and defended the title against Sammy Guevara earlier this year.

Jericho likely has all the freedom he wants in his contract, though AEW remains his first priority. It's likely that the coronavirus pandemic will need to end before Jericho has any chance of appearing back in Japan.  

