Iowa's Jack Koerner: 'I'm Going to Be Okay' After Injury in Watercraft Accident

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Iowa free safety Jack Koerner, who was injured in a boating accident on Friday night, confirmed Sunday that he was "going to be okay" and was in the process of recovering.

Koerner tweeted the update:

According to Andrew Havranek of KY3.com, Koerner and another man, 21-year-old Cole Coffin, crashed into the side of a boat while riding a Sea-Doo on the Lake of the Ozarks. Both men suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transported to a local hospital. Iowa said in a press release that Koerner's injuries were not life threatening.

The three passengers on the boat were not injured.

According to Iowa's statement, Koerner "was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families."

Koerner was a walk-on in 2017 and became the team's starting free safety in 2019, registering 81 tackles, an interception, five passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. That earned him a scholarship heading into the 2020 spring semester.