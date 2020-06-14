Iowa's Jack Koerner: 'I'm Going to Be Okay' After Injury in Watercraft Accident

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2020

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Iowa free safety Jack Koerner, who was injured in a boating accident on Friday night, confirmed Sunday that he was "going to be okay" and was in the process of recovering. 

Koerner tweeted the update:

According to Andrew Havranek of KY3.com, Koerner and another man, 21-year-old Cole Coffin, crashed into the side of a boat while riding a Sea-Doo on the Lake of the Ozarks. Both men suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transported to a local hospital. Iowa said in a press release that Koerner's injuries were not life threatening. 

The three passengers on the boat were not injured.  

According to Iowa's statement, Koerner "was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families."

Koerner was a walk-on in 2017 and became the team's starting free safety in 2019, registering 81 tackles, an interception, five passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. That earned him a scholarship heading into the 2020 spring semester. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Iowa Football’s Matt Hankins Posts That He Will Kneel During Anthem

    Iowa Hawkeyes Football logo
    Iowa Hawkeyes Football

    Iowa Football’s Matt Hankins Posts That He Will Kneel During Anthem

    HawkeyeNation
    via HawkeyeNation

    David Shaw Supports Protesting

    Stanford HC won’t stop players kneeling: ‘I will never tell you what to do, what to think or what to say’ (Athletic)

    College Football logo
    College Football

    David Shaw Supports Protesting

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    WATCH: Workout highlights of 2023 QB Nick Brown

    Iowa Hawkeyes Football logo
    Iowa Hawkeyes Football

    WATCH: Workout highlights of 2023 QB Nick Brown

    HawkeyeInsider.com
    via HawkeyeInsider.com

    Schwartz: Revisiting Top Iowa Football QBs of the Kirk Ferentz Era

    Iowa Hawkeyes Football logo
    Iowa Hawkeyes Football

    Schwartz: Revisiting Top Iowa Football QBs of the Kirk Ferentz Era

    HawkeyeNation
    via HawkeyeNation