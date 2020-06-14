Randy Orton Laughs at Critics Who Say WrestleMania Match vs. Edge Was Too Long

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Randy Orton has heard the criticism about his WrestleMania match with Edge. He think's it's laughable.

The Viper spoke with Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports ahead of Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view, saying he thinks the match with Edge was one of the best on the card:

"I think if you take the Boneyard Match out of it and you take what Bray [Wyatt] and John Cena did—both of those were fantastic—but if you don't compare us with that, I think we stole the show. I did hear some bitching and moaning from the media and the fans about how long this match was. I just laugh, because I saw a couple matches, I think even the world title match, if you include entrances and the post-match celebration, they might have gone 4 minutes.

"If you want a 4-minute match where you see five different finishers back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back with zero facial expressions? If that's the kind of fan you are, then I don't want you to be a fan of mine because you don't appreciate what we are trying to do in telling a story.

"At WrestleMania, I think we stole the show. At WrestleMania, I think we had the best story going into it, which definitely helped. The promos were killer, and it's only going to get better and better."

Orton and Edge competed in a grueling Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 that took more than 36 minutes to complete. It was the longest match on the card by more than 16 minutes.



To put that in perspective: There were only five matches that lasted 16 minutes total on the entire WrestleMania card.

Edge and Orton are slated to continue their rivalry at Backlash, in a contest that's been dubbed "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." Many, including Edge and Orton themselves, have questioned the branding. Others have been perplexed about the feud seemingly going in reverse order, a Last Man Standing match transitioning to a regular wrestling match.

Orton said he's not sure if they can live up to the branding but promised to deliver under the pressure.

"Now, at Backlash, are we going to have 'the greatest wrestling match ever'? Eh. That's subjective. I kind of painted myself into a corner and the pressure is definitely on, but if anybody is capable of it, it's myself and Edge."