Undertaker: The Last Ride Top Moments and Reaction from Chapter 4

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

At age 55, The Undertaker is an athlete on his last legs trying to find a proper end to his career. He just hasn't gotten there yet, and that was the focus of Sunday's fourth installment of The Last Dance docuseries.

The documentary picked up after The Brothers of Destruction vs. D-Generation X debacle from Saudi Arabia, with Undertaker coming to grips that his days in the ring are "numbered." By acknowledging his in-ring mortality, Undertaker allowed himself to step outside the character and be Mark Calaway for social media and public appearances.

Taker spent his entire career keeping kayfabe, going through airports in all black and staying in character for interviews and television appearances. The stripping away of that commitment allowed Undertaker to experience fan adoration as himself, including an appearance at 2019's Axxess event at WrestleMania with his wife, Michelle McCool, and his daughter.

One night after 'Mania, though, Vince McMahon had Undertaker in the ring preparing for the build for what might be the worst match of his professional career.

The in-ring focal point of the docuseries' fourth installment was Taker's Super ShowDown debacle against Goldberg. The match is considered a low point for both legends, featuring several botches that could have left both men with permanent injuries. Taker managed to walk away with just a back injury despite coming inches away from a broken neck on a botched Jackhammer, but the match had him questioning his future.

"I'm just like, man, maybe it's time. Maybe you are out of gas," Undertaker said. "You got a wife and kids. Am I risking permanent injury? All of that stuff comes flooding into your head after stuff like that happens. And I need to really take a real honest look at this and assess where I'm at. Is it me? Have I lost that big a step. Are you the reason this stuff is happening? You've got all of this stuff going on in your head, you've got this pain in your back and you can't hardly move—it was tough for a while." Goldberg has publicly taken blame for the match, saying he tried and failed to compete through a concussion. Both superstars sought almost immediate redemption, with Taker taking part in a tag team match with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules and Goldberg beating Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam. Their respective matches were far superior to the Saudi embarrassment, to the point Undertaker felt like he was going out on enough of a high to walk away after Extreme Rules. Undertaker and Vince McMahon had the following conversation after that match: Undertaker: I'm done. I'm not there anymore.

McMahon: Alright. We can talk about it.

Undertaker: It's not there.

McMahon: Didn't seem that way tonight. The timing was there. Everything was right there.

Undertaker: I know. My body's not, though.

McMahon: Most important is this.

Undertaker: Well, it's my body and my long term. I'm gonna go, get out and think, but I just didn't want to spring that on you, I mean I'm springing it on you now, but I need to evaluate.

McMahon: Mark, I will follow your lead. Of course, we know now that Undertaker couldn't quite walk away after that victory. He re-appeared earlier this year for Super ShowDown in February and took part in a Boneyard Match victory over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, the latter of which may have been his creative high point in several years. Sunday's doc closed with a conversation between Styles and Undertaker, foreshadowing that the next part could be the build to his program with Styles.