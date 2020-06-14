Knicks Rumors: NY Hires Alex Kline, 26-Year Old Scout from New Orleans Pelicans

The New York Knicks have hired Alex Kline to work in the front office, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

The 26-year-old had spent the past four years as a scout with the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, he will have a larger scouting role with the Knicks, working under assistant general manager Walt Perrin. As Begley noted, this is the fourth addition to the front office made under new team president Leon Rose.

Begley noted Kline is "well-respected by team personnel from across the league," while he also has an impressive amount of experience despite his young age.

Kline founded a recruiting site, The Recruit Scoop, when he was just 15, which was sold to Yahoo. He also created the Mary Kline Classic, an annual basketball tournament to honor his mother. He was twice named to the Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

The latest addition is part of a remade front office that will try to help the Knicks turn things around after seven straight seasons without a playoff berth.

Rose has also hired Perrin, assistant general manager Frank Zanin and vice president of basketball strategy Brock Aller.

