Jason Derulo Challenges The Rock to Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2020

Jason Derulo attends the world premiere of
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

We may not get a Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Jason Derulo—yes, go ahead and say it how you were thinking it—has a better idea.

The singer and TikTok superstar challenged The Rock to a hot dog eating contest July 4 while talking to TMZ.

"It would have to be The Rock because I don't think nobody else could come close," Derulo said when asked who he'd want to do an eating contest against. "...I think I could take him. I really do. My security guys are big guys, and I eat more than all of those guys...The Rock, I know you're notoriously a big eater, but I'm a big boy. I'm calling you out right now. I guarantee you, if we do this on July 4, you vs. me, a hot dog eating contest, I'm gonna come out on top."

The Rock is notorious for posting his cheat-day meals on Instagram, which often feature insane amounts of food fit for an eating contest.

Derulo recently ate 20 burgers in 22 minutes to celebrate reaching 22 million TikTok followers. 

Video Play Button
