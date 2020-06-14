Quick Takes on Booking AJ Styles, WWE Creative, Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Regardless of what goes down at Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view, the WWE landscape is about to change one way or another as we enter the summer season, especially if this past week was any indication of what the immediate future holds.

The most talked-about development among fans involved Bruce Prichard taking over for Paul Heyman as the lead creative force for both Raw and SmackDown, per WWE. The brands have undergone several creative overhauls in the past year or so, but it's become clear that the status quo will remain the same so long as CEO Vince McMahon is still calling the shots.

On the bright side, SmackDown at least appears to be headed back in the right direction coming off the gem of a match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan on Friday night. The lengthy bout saw Styles become the new intercontinental champion, which creates countless possibilities in the blue brand's midcard scene.

Styles can have a fun run as champ provided that he's booked to look strong and not to lose every non-title match he competes in. Multiple titleholders have fallen victim to this trope lately, and it's hurt the prestige of the midcard belts considerably.

All of this and much more, including Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy bringing out the best in each other in All Elite Wrestling and a Queen of the Ring tournament's reportedly cancellation, will be broken down in this week's Quick Takes.