Buccaneers' Tom Brady, Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Work out Amid Pandemic

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 14, 2020

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 23: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a practice round for The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 23, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is currently ranked the 221st-best player in the class of 2021 by 247Sports and has been named a 4-star prospect. 

On Saturday, he got to go through a workout with the greatest to ever play the position.

The son of former NFL star Deion Sanders teamed up with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay as both get ready for their own make-or-break seasons. 

Brady is looking to prove he can win without the New England Patriots or head coach Bill Belichick as he transitions to the Buccaneers, while Sanders prepares for his senior year at Trinity Christian School in Texas. 

Sanders currently holds offers from Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Michigan, among others. 

Getting to practice with a former Wolverine quarterback certainly won't hurt the team's chances of landing Sanders.   

