Patriots' Kraft Family Vows to 'Speak Up' About Racism, Social Injustice

Brad Penner/Associated Press

The Kraft family released a statement on Saturday pledging to take action "through philanthropy, community engagement, advocacy and supporting the work of our players" amid worldwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25:

Robert Kraft owns the New England Patriots and New England Revolution as well as Gillette Stadium, where both teams play.

Saturday's statement echoed a theme similar to a video the Patriots released on June 5:

That video revealed the Kraft family plans to donate $100,000 in each of the next 10 months to organizations "fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and creating meaningful change in our community."

The first of those pledges will go toward Boston Uncornered, whose work is detailed on their website.

"Boston Uncornered redirects the entrepreneurial, networking and leadership skills of gang involved youth (we call Core Influencers) from violence and incarceration to obtain a college credential and family-sustaining wage—driving positive change in our neighborhoods. With the skills and opportunities to turn away from the 'street corners' for good, we empower Core Influencers to use their influence, leadership abilities and networks to shift social norms in the neighborhoods—decreasing crime and increasing educational attainment and employment for all."

Boston Uncornered recently honored Patriots safety Devin McCourty for his work with the organization during a virtual fundraiser.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kraft revealed the $100,000 pledge while congratulating McCourty during the fundraiser.