Charles Schwab Challenge 2020: Final Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Xander Schauffele's consistency over the first three rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge has the 26-year-old atop the leaderboard entering the final day of the PGA Tour's first event in three months. However, there's a crowded pack of challengers behind him, setting up an exciting conclusion at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.

After shooting a 65 in Thursday's first round, Schauffele shot a 66 on both Friday and Saturday, which has him at 13 under par entering the final round. There are five golfers tied for second at 12 under: Gary Woodland, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth.

Harold Varner III was the leader entering Saturday, but he shot even par in the third round, which has him tied for seventh with Daniel Berger at 11 under.

Here's everything else you need to know entering Sunday's final round.

Final Round Information

TV and Live-Stream Schedule: CBS and CBS Sports app, 3 p.m. ET

Tee Times: A complete list of tee times can be found at PGATour.com.

Odds to Win

Xander Schauffele +300 (bet $100 to win $300)

Justin Thomas +450

Jordan Spieth +600

Collin Morikawa +700

Gary Woodland +800

Rory McIlroy +1,200

Branden Grace +1,400

Bryson DeChambeau +2,000

Daniel Berger +2,200

Justin Rose +2,200

Patrick Reed +2,200

Harold Varner III +3,000

Abraham Ancer +4,000

Corey Conners +6,000

Complete list of odds available at Caesars Palace.

Fourteen golfers separated by only three strokes? The PGA Tour couldn't have asked for a more exciting final act for its first tournament since a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's even better because so many of golf's top names (some of whom typically don't participate in the Charles Schwab Challenge) are among the leaders.

That includes world No. 1 Rory McIlroy, who quickly climbed up the leaderboard with a 63 in Friday's second round. However, he shot a 69 on Saturday for his worst round of the tournament. He may have eight golfers ahead of him and three more tied with him, but he's only three strokes behind Schauffele entering Sunday, so he's not out of the running.

One of the golfers tied with McIlroy at 10 under par is Patrick Reed, who led the field with a seven-under 63 in Saturday's third round. It was an impressive showing that included seven birdies and nothing worse than par, putting him among the leaders for the final round.

But it's Schauffele who leads the pack after notching a birdie on the 18th hole Saturday, and he could pull away with a strong start to Sunday's final round. He has yet to win a tournament in 2020, but he notched a pair of victories last year, with the most recent being December's Presidents Cup.

Schauffele is on course for his best showing at Colonial Country Club, as he finished 48th in 2017 and missed the cut the past two years. However, he's never won a tournament he's led after 54 holes, according to ESPN Stats & Info, finishing second the previous three times.

He credited the practice rounds he shot with other San Diego area-based golfers during the downtime as one of the primary reasons for his success so far this weekend.

"I played a lot at home," Schauffele said in an interview shared on PGATour.com. "I played a lot with Charley Hoffman, Phil Mickelson and a bunch of other really good pros and good amateurs back home, and it sort of, I guess, knocked off the bit of rust that was there during quarantine."

Spieth was in the lead at one point in the third round after four birdies on the front nine. But on the back nine, he had a bogey and nothing better than par, meaning he finished at two under after shooting a 65 in each of the first two rounds.

It's been a while since Spieth has won a PGA Tour event, with his most recent victory coming at the 2017 Open Championship. According to ESPN Stats & Info, this tournament is Spieth's 61st start since that victory, marking the longest winless stretch of his PGA Tour career.

No matter who ends up on top, the final day of the PGA Tour's return event should have a thrilling finale.