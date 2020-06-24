The Biggest Winners and Losers of MLB's Shortened 2020 Season

10 of 10

Ultimately, every baseball player, owner, fan and the game itself is a winner because the 2020 season is going to happen.

The negotiations were contentious and at times downright ugly. No one likes a disagreement between millionaires and billionaires. And when the league's collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2021 campaign, we might be "treated" to another round of back-and-forth bickering. If we're being cynical, we could call everyone a loser.

But the bottom line is, baseball will be played. It didn't have to go this way.

Look at 1994, when a dispute over money destroyed the season in August and wiped out the World Series. The sport suffered in more ways than one. History could have repeated itself.

Obviously, things are different now. But if players and owners had again placed the almighty dollar above all else, the repercussions for the sport would have been disastrous.

Say what you will about the pros and cons of the shortened season; we've said quite a bit. Here's the bottom line: Baseball is coming back.

That's a win for everyone.

