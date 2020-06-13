Saints' Alvin Kamara to Attend NASCAR Race in Miami After Confederate Flag Ban

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will attend Sunday's race in Miami in the wake of the sport's decision to ban the Confederate flag from all events and properties.

Kamara tweeted a picture of Bubba Wallace merchandise he received with the caption, "See y'all tomorrow @NASCAR."

Per B/R's Master Tesfatsion, Kamara's decision to attend the Dixie Vodka 400 is a "direct result of NASCAR banning the confederate flag."

When NASCAR announced it was banning the Confederate flag Wednesday, Kamara issued a response on Twitter:

Kamara also live-tweeted Wednesday's race from Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. The 24-year-old won't have to travel far to reach Homestead-Miami Speedway, as he spends the offseason training in the Miami area.