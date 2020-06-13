Saints' Alvin Kamara to Attend NASCAR Race in Miami After Confederate Flag Ban

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 13, 2020

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will attend Sunday's race in Miami in the wake of the sport's decision to ban the Confederate flag from all events and properties. 

Kamara tweeted a picture of Bubba Wallace merchandise he received with the caption, "See y'all tomorrow @NASCAR."

Per B/R's Master Tesfatsion, Kamara's decision to attend the Dixie Vodka 400 is a "direct result of NASCAR banning the confederate flag."

When NASCAR announced it was banning the Confederate flag Wednesday, Kamara issued a response on Twitter:

Kamara also live-tweeted Wednesday's race from Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. The 24-year-old won't have to travel far to reach Homestead-Miami Speedway, as he spends the offseason training in the Miami area.

Related

    Watt Defends Kneeling Protests

    JJ responds to Twitter user who said Texans star won't kneel during the anthem: 'Don’t speak for me'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watt Defends Kneeling Protests

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Michael Bennett: NFL Action 'Null and Void' If Owners Still Support Trump

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Michael Bennett: NFL Action 'Null and Void' If Owners Still Support Trump

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Goodell, Others to Discuss Sports' Return During TV Special

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Goodell, Others to Discuss Sports' Return During TV Special

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Demario Davis Speaks on Kaepernick, Goodell and NFL's $250M Donation

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Demario Davis Speaks on Kaepernick, Goodell and NFL's $250M Donation

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report