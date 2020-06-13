Nia Jax Says Ronda Rousey Hurt Alexa Bliss: I Felt the Need to Stand Up for Her

Brian Ach/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Nia Jax confirmed Friday that her previous comments about "somebody" hurting Alexa Bliss on numerous occasions were directed toward Ronda Rousey.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport published Friday, Jax confirmed that she stepped up and spoke out when Bliss kept getting injured in her matches against the former UFC bantamweight champion:

"Yes, it was Ronda. I do not think she took liberties, I think things happen. And Alexa is very strong, she's so strong willed and she doesn't want to give up. She never wants to be told she can't do something. So, for me personally, being such a close friend and seeing that she was trying to fight through this, I felt the need to stand up for her because she wasn't going to do it for herself.

"In her mind, she thought she was doing something right, but I knew it wasn't going to help her in the long run. We do have a really strong bond and on the flipside, working with Ronda, I always enjoyed working with her."

Jax first brought up the issue in April when she was part of a live video stream that included several other women involved with WWE, including Paige, Natalya, The IIconics and Rene Young (Warning: profanity included):

Jax said she "personally would not allow [Bliss] to get back in the ring [with Rousey] to get hurt again" and recalled what she told WWE decision-makers:

"I had to go to the higher-ups and I had to put down a certain foot and say, 'Listen, Lexi is five foot nothing, 100 pounds getting thrown around like a ragdoll and injured every night.' I was like, 'Put me in.' I'm a six-foot, 300-pound bitch. I can handle it. I understand there's a certain thing of being quiet and taking it and being like, 'No, I want to be a team player.' And there's another side where it's like, 'S--t, dude, I can't allow to see one of my good friends who I want to be here in five years so I can continue to work her, like, getting hurt.'"

Both Jax and Bliss feuded with Rousey at around the same time, as Bliss interrupted a Raw Women's Championship match between Rousey and Jax at Money in the Bank 2018 and successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax.

Rousey then beat Bliss for the title at SummerSlam 2018 to win her first championship as a member of the company.

Bliss and Rousey faced each other several times after that on television, pay-per-view and live events before Rousey moved back into a rivalry with Jax in the winter of 2018 and into 2019.

In a WWE 365 special released on WWE Network last year, Bliss revealed that she suffered two concussions while working with Rousey, including one at the 2018 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. That caused her to miss the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view, and she also didn't have a match at WrestleMania 35.

Bliss is back in action, however, as one half of a tag team with Nikki Cross. They are two-time WWE women's tag team champions and will look to make it three when they face Sasha Banks and Bayley and The IIconics at Backlash on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jax is a top heel on Raw and has a big match on tap for Backlash against Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship.

Rousey has not been seen on WWE programming since dropping the Raw women's title to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35, and there has been no word on whether she intends to return to WWE programming.

