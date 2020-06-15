2020 NFL Offseason's Biggest Winners and Losers so Far

0 of 8

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Though it often has the feel of eternal optimism for all, the NFL offseason hardly results in all 32 teams or the many players involved in some fashion emerging as winners.

More often than not, there is a balance between winners and losers. While some teams made amazing trades or moves in free agency, other teams had to lose those transactions or miss out on those players.

The most notable names on either end of the spectrum range from players and coaches in great situations to free agents still looking for jobs and teams dramatically headed in the wrong direction.

These are the biggest winners and losers of the offseason so far.