MLB Draft 2020: Teams with Best Overall Results and Grades

The Detroit Tigers have to feel confident about their future batting lineup after landing a handful of the 2020 MLB draft's best hitting prospects.

Detroit landed the top power hitter at No. 1 and followed that up by selecting a handful of polished college bats who could soon thrive in the major leagues.

The American League Central may have had the best draft of any division, as the Chicago White Sox also came away from the five-round event with a strong haul highlighted by a pair of lively arms.

Pittsburgh was among the National League sides that earned praise for its class, with Nick Gonzales as the cornerstone.

The full list of MLB draft results can be found on MLB.com.

MLB Draft Grades

Arizona: B

Atlanta: B-

Baltimore: B

Boston: B-

Chicago Cubs: B+

Chicago White Sox: A

Cincinnati: B-

Cleveland: B+

Colorado: A

Detroit: A+

Houston: C+

Kansas City: B

Los Angeles Angels: B

Los Angeles Dodgers: B+

Miami: A-

Milwaukee: B+

Minnesota: B-

New York Mets: A-

New York Yankees: B

Oakland: B

Philadelphia: A-

Pittsburgh: A

San Diego: B+

San Francisco: B

Seattle: B

St. Louis: B

Tampa Bay: B+

Texas: C-

Toronto: A-

Washington: B

Teams with Best Overall Results

Detroit Tigers

Detroit had a clear directive to go after bats with its six selections.

The Tigers began their haul with No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson and then added Dillon Dingler, Danny Cabrera, Trei Cruz and Gage Workman.

Torkelson had the best power bat in college over three years with 54 home runs, and his new organizational teammates also had a knack for hitting the long ball. Dingler, Cabrera, Cruz and Workman combined to hit 64 home runs, and all four could benefit from that power to move up the Detroit system.

Tigers amateur scouting director Scott Pleis revealed the results of the selection process came close to the best-case scenario, per Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press: "You know what...really well. Pretty close. I would've liked to have gotten an arm in there, but it just didn't work out."

The Tigers finished the draft with the fifth-round selection of high school third baseman Colt Keith, who was ranked as the No. 87 prospect by MLB.com.

Keith is the only player who may have to wait a few years to make an impact at the major league level. If everything goes right with Torkelson, Dingler and the others, they could be headlining Detroit's lineup within the next two to three years.

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox took a pair of players they could have landed at No. 11 overall.

Chicago took a chance on Garrett Crochet, but it could be worth the risk if he stays healthy since he had some of the best velocity in the draft class.

High school pitcher Jared Kelley, who was the No. 12 overall prospect, fell to No. 47, which created one of the best one-two punches in the draft.

White Sox director of amateur scouting Mike Shirley was excited he grabbed two premier arms, per NBC Sports Chicago's Adam Hoge.

"When you speak of Garrett Crochet and Jared Kelley in the same breath, these guys are hard to find," Shirley said. "We walk out of the 2020 draft thinking we got two elite arms. That's a good draft."

The AL Central side selected a trio of pitchers with its final three picks, but all were ranked outside the top 200 prospects. Those moves were likely made to accommodate for the contract Kelley will earn, which should be above the $1.58 million allotted to the No. 47 pick.

The White Sox entered the draft with $11,565,500 in signing pool money, per MLB.com, and most of that should be used on locking down Crochet and Kelley.

As long as Crochet, who missed the start of his junior season with an injury, remains healthy, he could make an immediate impact, while Kelley could develop into one of the best arms in the White Sox's system.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Unexpected selections in the top five allowed the Pirates to land Nick Gonzales at No. 7.

The New Mexico State product recorded 37 home runs, 152 RBI and a 1.249 OPS, and he had 12 long balls and 36 RBIs in the shortened 16-game 2020 campaign.

There are plenty of impressive qualities about his game, but the Pirates are intrigued most by his plate discipline, as amateur scouting director Joe DelliCarri told MLB.com's Adam Berry.

"For us, the plate discipline, control of the zone and being able to get to some impact already with that ability is probably the most impressive thing about him," DelliCarri said.

Pittsburgh landed five pitchers after Gonzales, starting with No. 21 prospect Carmen Mlodzinski at No. 31.

The Pirates also brought in an intriguing high school arm in Jared Jones and Nick Garcia, who was one of the top Division III hurlers.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.