Tiger Woods Won't Play in 2020 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Tiger Woods will not be among the stars traveling to Hilton Head, South Carolina, for the 2020 RBC Heritage tournament next weekend.

The 44-year-old pro will skip his second straight PGA Tour event after passing on this week's Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Woods did not put his name on the commitment list for the RBC Heritage by Friday's deadline, according to ESPN's Bob Harig.

