Tiger Woods Won't Play in 2020 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 13, 2020

Tiger Woods walks to the green after hitting his third shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Tiger Woods will not be among the stars traveling to Hilton Head, South Carolina, for the 2020 RBC Heritage tournament next weekend. 

The 44-year-old pro will skip his second straight PGA Tour event after passing on this week's Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Woods did not put his name on the commitment list for the RBC Heritage by Friday's deadline, according to ESPN's Bob Harig

