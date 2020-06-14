Predicting WWE Backlash 2020 Match Results That Will Anger Fans

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

After another month of lackluster build to a WWE pay-per-view, wrestling fans are prepared to be disappointed and angered by results from the 2020 edition of Backlash on Sunday.

With the WWE Championship on the line and possibly changing hands, as well as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" booked for the show, the company has set expectations so high there is no way it can meet them.

As a result, wrestling fans have been set up to look skeptically at the show, almost guaranteeing the event will disappoint. Backlash and some of the show's top matches are already dead in the water.

Here are the matches on Sunday's card sure to anger the WWE Universe.

Bobby Lashley Defeats Drew McIntyre

Winning the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania should have been the biggest moment of Drew McIntyre's career, but a lack of fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic robbed the wrestling community of the monumental moment.

At Backlash, WWE may take the title off McIntyre and wait until fans return to buildings before booking another coronation for the Scottish Adonis. While Bobby Lashley deserves the honor of being the top champion, McIntyre has been a victim of the times.

With the help of MVP, Lashley could walk out of the PPV with the world title. McIntyre would also have to be removed from the title scene or lose a rematch to save his second title victory for when live crowds can return to WWE shows.

For the fans of McIntyre and his reign as WWE champion, the outcome of Sunday's bout with Lashley will leave them angry. But they must remember it will all pay off when fans will be in attendance and he receives a massive pop upon regaining the gold.

The IIconics Win the Women's Tag Team Championship

Many wrestling fans feel the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship have meant little to nothing since their inception in 2018. At Backlash, that sentiment will be cemented when Bayley and Sasha Banks lose the titles.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross had been holding the titles and working to build credibility but lost them to Bayley and Banks in a throwaway match earlier in June. At Backlash, the titles will be used to further the storyline between Banks and Bayley and then likely put on the back-burner.

Whether it's Bliss and Cross or The IIconics who benefit from the likely miscommunication between Banks and Bayley and win the tag team titles, the story puts the focus on anything but the belts.

While the match itself should be an excellent showcase for six extremely talented performers, the outcome will do nothing for the Women's Tag Team Championship or the division as a whole.

Randy Orton Steals a Victory

No matter how WWE Creative books "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever", there is no way the fans accept it as anything more than a disappointment. The billing for the bout has set it up to fail.

Poor Edge.

The Rated R Superstar returned at the Royal Rumble to a massive pop after nine years on the shelf with a neck injury. Instead of having his first singles match back at WrestleMania 36 in front of nearly 100,000 fans, the Hall of Famer wrestled in front of no one.

The match at WrestleMania may have been praised by many, but it wasn't the moment everyone wanted. To follow it up, the company set unrealistic expectations for Orton and Edge II and angered fans over the insulting tagline.

Even if this match is booked perfectly, with Orton stealing a win with a dirty finish after a long, clean bout, the WWE Universe will say it wasn't the best ever and discount its actual merit.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).