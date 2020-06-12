Charles Schwab Challenge Cut Line 2020: Full List of Players out After Round 2

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Some of golf's biggest names took center stage at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, this week, but many of them are headed home.

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm were among the notables who didn't make it to the weekend at Colonial.

The top 65 and ties made it to Saturday, and the number to get there this weekend was a two-under 138 at the par-70 course. Only 67 of the field's 148 players hit that mark, with Harold Varner III pacing everyone at 11 under.

Despite the loss of star talent heading into the weekend, the final two rounds are shaping up to be ones to watch based off the performances of other big names.

Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are one shot behind Varner at 10 under, and Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele sit at nine under. A trio of major winners (Gary Woodland, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas) are among a five-golfer group at eight under.

Still, the number of top players and former major winners who won't see Saturday is fairly sizeable, and you can find a list of notable names who missed the cut alongside some analysis covering the PGA Tour's return to action following a three-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Missed Cut Notables

Kevin Na: -1

Matt Kuchar: -1

Sergio Garcia: -1

Max Homa: -1

Jon Rahm: E

Phil Mickelson: E

Marc Leishman: +1

Rickie Fowler: +2

Jason Day: +2

Webb Simpson: +2

Dustin Johnson: +2

Danny Willett: +3

Shane Lowry: +4

Jimmy Walker: +6

Valiant Effort from Depending Champ Falls Short

Kevin Na won the Charles Schwab Challenge running away last year at 13 under, four shots better than Tony Finau.

This year wasn't as fruitful, however, as Na missed the cut by just one stroke.

The fact that Na even got close was an accomplishment in itself after a rough first round that saw him shoot two over, but he bounced back strong with three birdies in the first five holes Friday.

He missed an eagle by 14 inches on the par-five first before knocking home back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth.

The rest of the front nine and beginning of the back nine did not lead to more success, though, as Na preceded to shoot two over through the sixth through 13th holes.

That put Na in a position where he needed to shoot three under par on the final five holes, and he nearly pulled it off.

He fired a dart at the pin on No. 14 and then tapped in for an easy birdie. A clutch 8'9" putt on the 17th got him to one under overall.

Na then found himself staring down a 25-footer to miraculously make the cut, but he missed by just four inches.

Although it was a disappointing result for Na, he still posted a sensational effort Friday just to be in the mix.

A Quartet of Stars Struggle at 2 Over

If you bet on a parlay that had Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson and Jason Day missing the cut, then you hit it big without much of a sweat on Friday either.

Each member of that talented quartet is untouchable at his best, capable of pouring in birdies and leaving the field behind.

That wasn't the case in Fort Worth, though, as none of them got it going.

Simpson, who's normally great with the flat stick, saw his putter fail him to the tune of nearly three missed strokes on the green for his two-day effort.

It was the opposite story for Day, as his driver and iron game didn't come through. He posted a 28.57 percent driving accuracy rate Friday to go along with a 44.4 percent green-in-regulation mark.

Fowler was largely fine throughout his 36 holes. The problem was that things had a way of snowballing for him at inopportune times.

A bogey on No. 14 on Thursday led to three more before the end of the back nine. A bogey on No. 8 on Friday was followed by a double bogey on the ninth.

Otherwise, Fowler actually fared quite well, even managing a stellar 94.44 percent green-in-regulation rate on Friday. But the back nine Thursday and the front nine Friday sealed his fate.

As for Johnson, one doesn't need to look further than his one-over mark on par-five holes throughout the tournament. One of the game's best bombers off the tee (if not the best) simply couldn't find the mark on par-fives on Thursday and Friday, and he couldn't get into much of a groove otherwise either. Like Fowler, he got into a bad bogey stretch, posting four from holes No. 8 through No. 13 on Friday.

