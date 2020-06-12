WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from June 12

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from June 12June 13, 2020
The tournament to crown the new intercontinental champion came to a head Friday night on Fox as Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles battled for the prestigious title in the main event of WWE SmackDown.
Would Styles complete his rebound from a devastating loss in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and take home a title he had never held before or would Bryan regain a piece of gold he was forced to surrender in 2015, when a neck injury forced him into a three-year retirement?
Elsewhere on the card, universal champion Braun Strowman teamed with Heavy Machinery to combat Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and John Morrison just two nights from a Handicap Match title defense against the former SmackDown tag team champions at Backlash.
What else went down and how did it affect the final preparations for Sunday's pay-per-view extravaganza? Find out with this recap of the June 12 broadcast.
Jeff Hardy and Sheamus Sign the Contract for Backlash
The contract signing for Sunday’s match between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus kicked off this week’s show, The Celtic Warrior bringing with him a doctor in a lab coat to ensure things did not go as simple as putting pen to paper.
Before he put pen to paper, Sheamus insisted Hardy take a urine test in the middle of the ring to prove he is clean. Hardy responded, reliving his journey to sobriety before agreeing to the test.
Sheamus mockingly reminded kids not to do drugs, then added a “just say no” for good measure.
Hardy answered with an old favorite phrase: “it’s better to be pissed off than pissed on” before throwing the urine sample on his Backlash opponent. Sheamus heaved as Hardy made his way to the back.
Grade
A
Analysis
Given the absolutely ridiculous, over-the-top nature of this program to this point, this was a relatively subdued angle.
It was reminiscent of something Steve Austin would have done to the evil Mr. McMahon and something Shawn Michaels actually did back in 2006 in an angle that was undoubtedly the inspiration for this one.
Hardy getting the best of Sheamus here would seem to suggest The Celtic Warrior is going over Sunday at Backlash. Given how bulletproof Hardy’s character and credibility are at this point, that is probably the right outcome if there are any plans for Sheamus to return to the main event scene any time soon.