Antonio Brown Gets Probation After Pleading No Contest in January 2020 Battery

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 12, 2020

ARCHIVO - En esta foto de archivo del 15 de septiembre de 2019, aparece Antonio Brown, receptor de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra, durante un partido ante los Dolphins de Miami (AP Foto/Lynne Sladky, archivo)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Antonio Brown received probation after pleading no contest to burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief stemming from an alleged attack on a moving truck driver in Florida in January.

Per Steve Owen of WPLG TV in Miami, the judge sentenced Brown to two years of probation and required him to complete a 13-week anger management course and undergo a psychological evaluation. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    Bill O’Brien Will Kneel

    Texans HC says he’ll take a knee with his players to condemn racism and police brutality (Houston Chronicle)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bill O’Brien Will Kneel

    Sports Radio 610 AM
    via Sports Radio 610 AM

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Here are some links so you can get involved ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Google
    via Google

    Report: Browns-Garrett Talk Mega-Deal

    Myles Garrett and the Browns have started contract talks, setting up potential mega-extension this summer

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Browns-Garrett Talk Mega-Deal

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Michael Bennett: Goodell Saying Black Lives Matter 'Almost' Like Slap in Face

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Michael Bennett: Goodell Saying Black Lives Matter 'Almost' Like Slap in Face

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report