Antonio Brown Gets Probation After Pleading No Contest in January 2020 Battery

Antonio Brown received probation after pleading no contest to burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief stemming from an alleged attack on a moving truck driver in Florida in January.

Per Steve Owen of WPLG TV in Miami, the judge sentenced Brown to two years of probation and required him to complete a 13-week anger management course and undergo a psychological evaluation.

