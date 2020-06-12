Antonio Brown Gets Probation After Pleading No Contest in January 2020 Battery

Antonio Brown Gets Probation After Pleading No Contest in January 2020 BatteryJune 12, 2020
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
Antonio Brown received probation after pleading no contest to burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief stemming from an alleged attack on a moving truck driver in Florida in January.
Per Steve Owen of WPLG TV in Miami, the judge sentenced Brown to two years of probation and required him to complete a 13-week anger management course and undergo a psychological evaluation.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
