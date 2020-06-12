Report: Myles Garrett, Browns Discussing Possible 'Mega' Contract Extension

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns and defensive end Myles Garrett have reportedly opened discussions about a potential "mega" contract extension before the 2020 NFL season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the news Friday.

Garrett has emerged as one of the league's best edge-rushers since the Browns selected him with the first overall pick in the 2017 draft. He's registered 30.5 sacks in 37 appearances across three seasons. He's also tallied 104 total tackles, six forced fumbles and four passes defended.

He racked up 10 sacks in 10 games last season before receiving an indefinite suspension for attacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet in November.

Garrett alleged Rudolph used a racial slur during the altercation, a statement he made privately during the NFL appeal hearing and then repeated to ESPN's Mina Kimes after it leaked.

"He called me the N-word," Garrett said. "He called me a 'stupid N-word.'"

Rudolph denied the allegation. Garrett was reinstated by the NFL in February.

The 24-year-old Texas A&M product has two years left on his rookie contract with the Browns. He's scheduled to count $9.7 million against the salary cap in 2020 and $15.2 million in 2021, a team option year that Cleveland has already picked up, per Spotrac.

Garrett figures to become one of the league's highest-paid edge-rushers when he signs an extension. Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack has both the most guaranteed money ($60 million) and total value ($141 million) among edge players in his current deal, according to Spotrac.

The Texas native earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2018.