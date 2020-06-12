Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Adam Arrested on Assault Charge for Alleged Stabbing

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2020

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A close up shot of NBA Legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Charlotte Hornets as part of NBA Paris Games 2020 on January 24, 2020 in Paris, France at the AccorHotels Arena. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/NBAE via Getty Images)
Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the 28-year-old son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing his neighbor multiple times Tuesday night in San Clemente, California.

TMZ Sports reported the news Friday and noted Abdul-Jabbar has since been released from custody.

Police sources told TMZ they received a call around 10 p.m. PT on Tuesday. The victim was said to have transported himself to a local hospital with "multiple non-life-threatening injuries."

"The suspect, who is the neighbor of the victim, was arrested without incident," a police spokesperson told TMZ.

An investigation is ongoing.

Abdul-Jabbar appeared on Celebrity Family Feud as part of his father's team in 2017.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won six NBA championships and six Most Valuable Player Awards during his 20-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. He retired in 1989 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 for his social justice efforts.

