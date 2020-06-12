Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Adam Arrested on Assault Charge for Alleged Stabbing

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Adam Arrested on Assault Charge for Alleged StabbingJune 12, 2020
Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the 28-year-old son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing his neighbor multiple times Tuesday night in San Clemente, California.
TMZ Sports reported the news Friday and noted Abdul-Jabbar has since been released from custody.
Police sources told TMZ they received a call around 10 p.m. PT on Tuesday. The victim was said to have transported himself to a local hospital with "multiple non-life-threatening injuries."
"The suspect, who is the neighbor of the victim, was arrested without incident," a police spokesperson told TMZ.
An investigation is ongoing.
Abdul-Jabbar appeared on Celebrity Family Feud as part of his father's team in 2017.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won six NBA championships and six Most Valuable Player Awards during his 20-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. He retired in 1989 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 for his social justice efforts.
