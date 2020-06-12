Fantasy Football 2020: Projections for Ronald Jones, Top Sleeper Running Backs

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

It may only be June, but it's not too early to begin looking ahead to the 2020 fantasy football season, even if your league's draft isn't for another two months. Early preparation can end up being the difference in having a successful or unsuccessful draft.

That's especially the case when it comes to running backs, as it can be one of the most challenging positions to draft. Plenty of starting quarterbacks and tight ends will go undrafted, while breakout wide receivers always emerge from the waiver wire. But if you end up needing a running back who will get a lot of carries midseason, you may find yourself scrambling.

Here's a look at three potential sleeper running backs who you might want to target in your fantasy drafts this year.

Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When Tom Brady was the quarterback of the New England Patriots, he had no trouble getting his running backs involved. Sony Michel racked up yards on the ground and James White was a frequent contributor in the team's passing game.

The 42-year-old is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And that may not just be good news for their wide receivers, but also running back Ronald Jones II, who will likely be their No. 1 option in the backfield this season.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will surely be the first Bucs playmakers taken in fantasy football drafts this year, but Jones could be a sleeper pick later on. Although the 22-year-old back didn't have the most impressive numbers last season (724 rushing yards, 309 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 16 games), he split carries with Peyton Barber, who is now with the Washington Redskins.

In ESPN's first fantasy mock draft last month, Jones wasn't drafted until the eighth round, and he wasn't even the first Buccaneers running back selected as rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn went in the sixth. But Jones is likely going to get the early opportunities to be Tampa Bay's lead back, and if he excels in the Brady-led offense, he could be poised for a breakout year, especially with his ability to contribute in the passing game.

Jones would be a great third running back to take in a fantasy draft because of the number of touches he should get early in the season. And if he plays up to his high potential, he could easily overtake a potential early-round bust in the lineup or become a fixture in a flex spot.

Projection: 1,250 total yards, 10 touchdowns

Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

Last preseason, there was a lot of hype surrounding Kerryon Johnson. Many expected him to have a breakout year for the Detroit Lions after showing glimpses of what he could do during his rookie season in 2018, when he rushed for 641 yards in 10 games and averaged 5.4 yards per carry.

However, 2019 ended up being disappointing for Johnson, as he played even fewer games (eight) and again had injury concerns, missing substantial time due to a knee injury. He also wasn't as impressive when he was on the field, averaging 3.6 yards per carry.

Because of his past injuries and his inability to stay on the field, Johnson likely won't be drafted as high in fantasy football drafts this year. Don't be surprised if he's still available as late as the seventh or eighth round.

Although the Lions drafted Georgia running back D'Andre Swift in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, Johnson should still get plenty of opportunities in Detroit's backfield, especially if Swift doesn't get off to the best start in his rookie campaign. Plus, the Lions' offense could be much improved this season, with the addition of Swift potentially helping Johnson have more success and stay healthy.

Don't rely on Johnson to be a No. 1 or No. 2 running back for fantasy teams, but it's worth taking a chance on him in the middle rounds as he has the potential to finally break out in his third season.

Projection: 750 rushing yards, eight touchdowns

Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Todd Gurley is gone, and the Los Angeles Rams' backfield picture is looking much different than it has the past few seasons. And with opportunity likely abound, rookie Cam Akers could emerge as the top rusher for the Rams in 2020 and beyond.

Selected out of Florida State in the second round of the 2020 draft, Akers joins a Los Angeles backfield mix that also includes Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson, neither of whom made a huge impact last season. It's possible that all three will split carries at the beginning of this season, potentially until one proves himself to be worthy of being the lead back.

That could end up being Akers, who rushed for 1,144 yards and had 18 total touchdowns in 11 games for Florida State last season. And because it's uncertain how many touches he'll get early on for the Rams, he likely won't be an early selection in most fantasy drafts.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is going to be the rookie who many fantasy football owners are going to be looking to get in drafts. But instead of using a pick on him within the first three rounds, the sleeper move could be waiting to snag Akers, who should still be available around the fifth or sixth rounds.

Although Akers may not make an immediate impact and won't be worthy of starting in fantasy leagues early, those who draft him should reap the benefits when he emerges as a top contributor for the Rams this season and can insert him into their lineups.

Projection: 700 rushing yards, seven touchdowns