Charles Schwab Challenge 2020: Friday Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule, More

Although there hadn't been a PGA Tour event in three months, many golfers came out strong in the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday.

That included Justin Rose and Harold Varner III, who each shot a 63 (seven under par) and are at the top of the leaderboard heading into the second day of the tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rose and Varner aren't far ahead of the rest of the field, though, as four golfers sit at six under par and another nine are at five under. So, there could be a lot of movement Friday, especially if the leaders don't follow up their strong opening-round performances with further impressive showings.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 Information

TV and Live-Stream Schedule: Friday (Golf Channel and NBCSports.com, 4-7 p.m. ET); Saturday and Sunday (CBS and CBS Sports app, 3 p.m. ET)

Tee Times: A complete list of tee times for Friday's second round can be found at PGATour.com.

Thursday marked the return of golf after a three-month layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, there was one major difference for the competitors on the green—even more silence than usual with no spectators allowed to attend this weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge.

"It kind of feels like a competitive practice round," co-leader Rose said, according to the Associated Press (h/t PGATour.com). "But obviously, I think we all know what's on the line. We all know what we're playing for. We all know the competition this week especially, the field is incredible. Obviously, we miss the fans. They definitely provide a ton of energy and atmosphere."

It didn't seem to affect the Englishman, who had gotten off to a rocky start in 2020. He missed the cut at three of his first four tournaments this year, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March just before the season was suspended.

However, Rose's 63 was his best score of the season, after his previous top round was a 65 on the final day of the Hero World Challenge in December, when he placed fifth in the tournament.

Varner's 63 was also his best round of the year, and he's set himself up nicely for the rest of the weekend. He hasn't finished higher than 13th (Genesis Invitational in February) at a tournament this season, but that could change if he continues to play this well over the final three rounds at the Colonial.

The top three golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking are Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, and they're playing in the same group in the first two rounds. However, none of them got off to a great start Thursday: McIlroy and Koepka are tied for 39th at two under par, while Rahm is tied for 57th at one under.

McIlroy, Rahm and Koepka are all capable of putting together a great round Friday, though, and any of the three could quickly move up the leaderboard in the second round.

McIlroy, the current world No. 1, started strong Thursday with a birdie on his first hole and three in his first nine. However, he shot par on each of his last nine holes to mark the end of what he called an "uneventful" round.

"I put myself in position to shoot a low score, I just didn't capitalize on how I hit it off the tee," he said, according to Keith Jackson of Sky Sports. "My distance control on my wedges was a little off, and then the putting right there got a little difficult at the end of the day.

"The greens were sort of slow, and they got pretty bumpy at the end. Hopefully we'll have some better greens [Friday] morning and hopefully I'll shoot a lower score."

One man to watch Friday is Jordan Spieth, who was one of seven golfers to shoot a five-under 65, two strokes back of the leaders. He is playing in this tournament for the eighth straight year, and he's had good results in the past, winning it in 2016 and placing second in 2015 and 2017.

The 26-year-old started slow in the opening round with a bogey on the first hole but later found his groove, notching birdies on five of his last nine holes and shooting par on the rest.

Don't be surprised if Spieth carries that momentum into the second round and is battling for the lead entering the weekend.