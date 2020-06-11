Ex-WWE Star Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev Reveal Gender of Baby Due in August

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

Former WWE superstar Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev revealed they will be having a baby boy in a tweet Thursday.

Bella is due in August with the couple's first child. She said in April that the coronavirus has made pregnancy difficult because she has not been able to have the same experiences as most first-time mothers.

"My baby and I are healthy," Bella said, per Jen Juneau and Christina Dugan of People. "I feel so grateful for that because of what the world is going through and the people that are dying and struggling, but obviously this is not what I imagined."

Nikki's sister, Brie, is also pregnant with her and Daniel Bryan's second child. The couples have chronicled their respective journeys on their reality show, Total Bellas.