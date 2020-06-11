Top Rank Boxing Results: Jessie Magdaleno Beats Yenifel Vicente Via Low-Blow DQ

Handout/Getty Images

Thursday's Top Rank Boxing event did not end as anyone hoped, but the event continued boxing's comeback into the national conversation after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessie Magdaleno, Gabriel Muratalla and Adam Lopez each came away with victories, and Eric Mondragon and Mike Danny Sanchez fought to a draw. Here is a look at the individual results of each fight.



Jessie Magdaleno def. Yenifel Vicente via disqualification

The night's main event was an incredible disappointment that will likely leave a mark on Vicente's career record for some time. Vicente was disqualified in the 10th round after throwing the final of his several low blows, which marred what was expected to be a stellar main event.

Magdaleno knocked Vicente down in the first round and would have run away with the bout had it gone to the scorecards. Vicente lost three points in Round 4, first for low-blowing and then striking Magdaleno with a flush punch when the referee attempted to stop the fight and then for another low blow later in the round.

The referee took another point away in Round 10 on another low blow before calling the fight off with less than two minutes remaining on another blatant shot below the belt.

Magdaleno was competing for his first time in 10 months and won his third straight decision overall.

Adam Lopez def. Luis Coria via majority decision

Scorecards: 95-95, 96-94, 96-94

While Lopez came into Thursday night as a heavy favorite, he got all he could handle from Coria in a 10-round battle that featured both fighters throwing a flurry of punches from start to finish.

Lopez can thank his dominant performances in the middle rounds for walking away with the narrow victory. He was able to keep Coria at a distance in the middle of the fight, peppering him with jabs and significant strikes.

Coria fared better in the first two rounds of the bout and came on hard down the stretch

"That was my toughest fight to date. He was relentless. I honestly hurt my hand hitting him that many times with my jab, and he was relentless," Lopez said after the fight. "...This was not my best fight. I give it a C."

Gabriel Muratalla def. Fernando Robles via RD1 TKO

Muratalla made light work of Robles, knocking him out with a right hand to the head at the 2:33 mark in the first round.

"It's wild. It was an experience, and I'm glad I did my thing," Muratalla said. "He was kind of awkward for me. I was trying to hit the body, his hand was there...my punches were kind of ugly, but that right hand did land, so I'm thankful for that."

Muratalla moved to 3-0 overall with three knockouts. Robles has lost three consecutive fights and is 2-3 overall.

Eric Mondragon, Mike Danny Sanchez fight to majority draw

Scorecards: 39-37, 38-38, 38-38

Fans didn't have to wait long for action in this short four-round bout, with Mondragon and Sanchez trading knockdowns in Round 1 before going back-and-forth the rest of the fight.

Mondragon was the aggressor throughout, throwing flurries and combinations in an attempt to end the fight early. Sanchez is typically more reserved but brought out his own aggression to give the bout a strong mix of styles.

Both fighters came into Thursday night undefeated, with Mondragon at 3-0 and Sanchez at 6-0.