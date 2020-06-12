Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Backlash 2020 Match Card

Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Backlash 2020 Match CardJune 12, 2020
- Edge vs. Randy Orton (The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever)
- Asuka vs. Nia Jax (Raw Women's Championship)
- Apollo Crews vs. Andrade (United States Championship)
- Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
- Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison (Universal Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)
- Banks and Bayley vs. The IIconics vs. Bliss and Cross (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Graham "GSM" Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
After not using the name in 2019, WWE is bringing back Backlash on Sunday. This will be the 15th event under this title since it debuted in 1999.
Anthony Mango
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Q: In your opinion, what is the greatest match of all time?
The one match I would show a non-wrestling fan would be "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13, but at WrestleMania 25, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker beat that out as the "best" wrestling match of all time in my book. Not only does it feature my top two favorites of all time, but it's also just performance art unlike any other. It really shows how athleticism and story can merge in professional wrestling.
Apollo Crews vs. Andrade
Q: Andrade and Crews have been feuding for quite some time. If he retains the U.S. title, who would be your ideal opponent for Crews after this feud is over?
Assuming he doesn't just continue on with Angel Garza and Kevin Owens, or drop the title just yet, I'd like to see Riddick Moss get a chance. He could be a good short feud as he's young and deceptively big. If he puts up a fight, his credibility goes up. When Crews beats him, he looks stronger. Then, Crews can move on to someone who could beat him for the belt like Lashley or Austin Theory.
Kevin Berge
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Q: In your opinion, what is the greatest match of all time?
Greatness can certainly be relative, but no match ticks all the boxes quite like Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. This Submission match established arguably the biggest star in WWE history in a way that changed the business.
From start to finish, this contest is perfect. It is physical and brutal. The pure wrestling is on point as always from The Hitman. Finally, it is the greatest double turn in wrestling history, changing how everyone saw the landscape of WWE.
Asuka vs. Nia Jax
Q: If Kairi Sane decided to find a new tag team partner while Asuka has the Raw women’s title, who would be her best choice?
No one on the Raw roster fits to work with Sane other than Asuka, and Io Shirai is also a current women’s champion. For this reason, the best approach would be bringing up someone new who can develop a unique dynamic with The Pirate Princess.
No one makes more sense than Xia Li. She needs someone who can help her develop, and she has an unrefined gimmick that could be molded to fit Sane's "pirate" aesthetic.
Graham Matthews
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Q: In your opinion, what is the greatest match of all time?
This isn't a bold choice by any means, but The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25 takes the cake. It has everything most fans look for in a "perfect" match: a strong story, exhilarating action, an electric atmosphere, suspense, drama, two of the greatest of all time, and much more. It's a match I can show to a non-wrestling fan and they would enjoy it as well.
Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
Q: What are your thoughts on WWE using Hardy's real-life struggles with alcohol as part of a storyline?
Although I understand why they're doing it, I'm not a fan of the approach they've taken with this feud. It just seems too soon, especially considering Hardy didn't seem to face any consequences from the company for his actions whatsoever last year. Hardy and Sheamus can have a compelling feud without bringing Hardy's legitimate legal issues and checkered past into it.
Jeff J
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Q: In your opinion, what is the greatest match of all time?
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. The emotion, the spectacle, the entrances, the shattering of already high expectations, and seeing it live made it indelible in my mind. They tore the house down, and there was zero emotion left for the Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor ladder match.
If I told anyone that a woman’s match could upstage two legends in the making in that era, you would’ve thought I was on drugs. It was the spark that fanned the flames and created the inferno known as the Women’s Revolution in WWE. If someone asked me what match exemplifies NXT, I would say that one 10 times out of 10.
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley
Q: Lashley is finally being booked as nearly unstoppable. Would it be worth ending McIntyre's title reign so quickly in order to put the belt on him?
I don't think so. I think you keep the title on McIntyre until the crowds return so you can capitalize on the excitement. I do think at some point we have to give unstoppable Bobby the belt, though.
Erik Beaston
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Q: In your opinion, what is the greatest match of all time?
The greatest match of all time is Austin vs. Hart from WrestleMania 13. A perfect blend of brawling, storytelling and epic visuals that perfectly executed a double-turn and created the biggest antihero in pro wrestling history. It was the epitome of the art form at its very best.
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley
Q: Lashley is finally being booked as nearly unstoppable. Would it be worth ending McIntyre's title reign so quickly in order to put the belt on him?
No, but only because Lashley isn't as valuable long-term as McIntyre.
While it's nice to see the former ECW and United States champion being used to his potential, in a high-profile main event program, the fact that his match isn't even the advertised main event of Backlash is all you need to know about how seriously WWE views him as a championship contender.
Chris Mueller
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Q: In your opinion, what is the greatest match of all time?
I rewatched several matches when thinking about this question. In the end, the one that checked every box for me was Michaels vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 21. There was no title on the line, so this was all about proving who was better. One was an Olympic gold medalist and the other was Mr. WrestleMania. This was a display of showmanship and pure technical skill from two masters of their craft.
Banks and Bayley vs. The IIconics vs. Bliss and Cross
Q: If you could pick any two women to form a tag team, who would they be and why?
Many successful tag teams have been comprised of one powerhouse and one technician or high-flyer. The Hart Foundation is a great example of The Anvil's strength complementing The Hitman's mat skills. Team Hell No is in the same category.
In the women's division, seeing Tamina team up with somebody like Kacy Catanzaro would create the same dynamic. Tamina would handle the literal heavy-lifting while Catanzaro hit all of the exciting acrobatic moves she is known for.
Predictions
- Edge (KB) vs. Randy Orton (AM, GM, JJ, EB, CM)
- Asuka (AM, KB, GM, JJ, EB, CM) vs. Nia Jax
- Apollo Crews (AM, KB, GM, JJ, EB, CM) vs. Andrade
- Jeff Hardy (KB, CM) vs. Sheamus (AM, GM, JJ, EB)
- Braun Strowman (AM, KB, GM, JJ, EB, CM) vs. The Miz and Morrison
- Drew McIntyre (AM, KB, GM, JJ, EB, CM) vs. Bobby Lashley
- Banks and Bayley (AM, KB, JJ, EB) vs. The IIconics (GM, CM) vs. Bliss and Cross
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices.