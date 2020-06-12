Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Backlash 2020 Match Card

1 of 7

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Q: In your opinion, what is the greatest match of all time?

The one match I would show a non-wrestling fan would be "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13, but at WrestleMania 25, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker beat that out as the "best" wrestling match of all time in my book. Not only does it feature my top two favorites of all time, but it's also just performance art unlike any other. It really shows how athleticism and story can merge in professional wrestling.

Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Q: Andrade and Crews have been feuding for quite some time. If he retains the U.S. title, who would be your ideal opponent for Crews after this feud is over?

Assuming he doesn't just continue on with Angel Garza and Kevin Owens, or drop the title just yet, I'd like to see Riddick Moss get a chance. He could be a good short feud as he's young and deceptively big. If he puts up a fight, his credibility goes up. When Crews beats him, he looks stronger. Then, Crews can move on to someone who could beat him for the belt like Lashley or Austin Theory.