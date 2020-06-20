Kobe Bryant Lot of 3 Signed, Game-Worn Shoes Sells for $6,525 at Auction

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant gestures to fans as he walks off of the court after an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 106-102. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Darren Abate/Associated Press

Three signed, game-worn Kobe Bryant shoes sold through Lelands Auctions on Friday for a total of $6,525.

Bryant's Nike Zoom Kobe II from 2007 fetched the highest bid with the winner spending $2,531.

The starting bid for each of the three shoes was $500.

The Nike Zoom I shoe was from Nov. 5, 2006 when the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Seattle SuperSonics. It wasn't the most memorable game for Bryant, who scored just 15 points in a 117-101 loss, but he at least dished out nine assists and grabbed four rebounds.

The Zoom Kobe II ST "Orca" shoe from an April, 24, 2007 game against the Phoenix Suns told a similar story. Los Angeles were beaten in that playoff game 126-98, and Bryant finished with just 15 points, five assists and four rebounds. The Lakers lost that first-round series to the Suns in five games.

Perhaps the most notable of the three shoes for sale through the auction was the Nike Zoom III from a Western Conference Finals showdown against the San Antonio Spurs on May 25, 2008. While the Lakers lost that game, Bryant tallied 30 points, five rebounds and three steals.

He also helped lead the Lakers to a five-game victory in the series, although they lost to the Boston Celtics in the 2008 NBA Finals.

Bryant is one of the best players in NBA history and won five championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, a league MVP and two scoring titles. He also made 18 All-Star Games and 15 All-NBA teams during his Hall of Fame career.

Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

