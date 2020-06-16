Belmont Stakes 2020: Top Contenders and Unheralded Horses in Lineup Field

Steven Ryan/Associated Press

The Triple Crown season is upon us.

On Saturday, the Belmont Stakes will be run as the first leg of the Triple Crown, a change to the traditional order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally, the race is run after the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

Below, we'll break down the viewing info, odds and horses to watch in Saturday's big race.

Info

When: Saturday, June 20

Post Time: 5:42 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC's coverage goes from 3-6 p.m. ET

Stream: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Lineup and Odds

Tiz The Law: 6-5

Dr Post: 4-1

Pneumatic: 6-1

Tap It To Win: 10-1

Sole Volante: 10-1

Modernist: 12-1

Farmington Road: 15-1

Max Player: 30-1

Jungle Runner: 50-1

Analysis

Tiz The Law is the horse to beat. And his trainer, Barclay Tagg, is quite happy with his progress to this point.

"He's bigger and stronger and a little more sensible, but I don't see too much difference (from two to three years old)," he told The Blood-Horse. "He's given us nothing but positive indications. He came back and won two more graded stakes and he just couldn't be doing any better."

"Even when he works, I might think I worked him too fast," he added. "But he just does everything easy. He's a pleasure to work with."

With a number of potential challengers such as Nadal, Charlatan and Maxfield dropping from the field, Tiz The Law is the safest bet. But other horses could upend him.

Todd Pletcher's Dr Post is the logical challenger to Tiz The Law. But value bets like Tap It To Win—a long shot in the eyes of horse racing insider Jody Demling, per CBS Sports—or Farmington Road are worth consideration.

"From the moment he walked into [Pletcher's] barn, we had him pegged as a Belmont horse," Farmington Road owner Aron Wellman said. "Obviously, we know the unforeseen circumstances but nevertheless, we still believe that the horse is doing exceptionally well. With better luck and a better trip, he can make his presence felt with money on the line."

He also conceded that Tiz The Law is the favorite but believes the Belmont field is "wide open" after him.

Tagg agrees that his horse has earned his front-runner status.