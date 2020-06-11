Terrell Owens Demands NFL Apologize to Colin Kaepernick at George Floyd March

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens took part in a protest Thursday near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, chanting for the league to apologize to Colin Kaepernick.

Emmanuel Morgan of the Los Angeles Times shared video of the protest:

"This march is about bringing global awareness to really the systemic racism that the NFL and Roger Goodell still displays toward Colin Kaepernick," Owens told TMZ Sports.

Owens said the NFL doesn't just owe Kaepernick an apology; it also owes him another chance to play.

"They owe this guy a job," he said. "They have stripped this guy of his livelihood, and I don't think that's fair."

"There's a lot of guys playing in this league right now that he's just as good as, if not better than," Owens added of Kaepernick. "So don't tell me that this guy can't play, regardless of these four years of having been removed from the league."

Kaepernick, 32, last played in the NFL in the 2016 season for the San Francisco 49ers. During that season, he famously knelt during the playing of the national anthem before games to protest racial discrimination and police brutality, a gesture that became a divisive topic in the United States.

He became a free agent in 2017 and went unsigned, with his supporters claiming the NFL was blackballing him for his political beliefs. He eventually sued the NFL and its owners for colluding to keep him out of football, settling out of court.

With protests happening around the country in recent weeks condemning systemic racism and police brutality, Kaepernick and his 2016 protest have reentered the national conversation. As for whether he'd consider a comeback, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported he is "more motivated to play than ever."

Whether an NFL team will give him a shot remains to be seen. But Owens is one of many former or current players who believes the NFL owes Kaepernick an apology at the very least.