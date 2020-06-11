Video: Zion Williamson Shines in NBA 2K21 on PS5 Teaser Trailer

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 12: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up prior to the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 12, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

NBA2K 21 dropped a trailer during Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase Thursday that featured New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson. 

It also featured...Williamson's digital sweat: 

Clearly 2K Sports was trying to show off the level of detail the game would feature on next-gen consoles such as the PS5, and there were some seriously cool lighting and shadow effects on display. The graphics for NBA2K games have always been as good as it gets, and Williamson looked sharp in the short trailer. 

The clip didn't show gameplay, but it was the sort of teaser that will have fans of the series who are looking to upgrade to a PS5 this winter feeling hype. 

