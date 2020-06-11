Video: Zion Williamson Shines in NBA 2K21 on PS5 Teaser Trailer

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

NBA2K 21 dropped a trailer during Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase Thursday that featured New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson.

It also featured...Williamson's digital sweat:

Clearly 2K Sports was trying to show off the level of detail the game would feature on next-gen consoles such as the PS5, and there were some seriously cool lighting and shadow effects on display. The graphics for NBA2K games have always been as good as it gets, and Williamson looked sharp in the short trailer.

The clip didn't show gameplay, but it was the sort of teaser that will have fans of the series who are looking to upgrade to a PS5 this winter feeling hype.