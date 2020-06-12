NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for Aaron Nesmith and Best Shooters in Class

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

There are a million different ways to excite an NBA draft scout, whether it's physical ability, basketball skill or mental makeup.

But nothing melts the heart of a modern talent evaluator more than the sweet swish of a perfectly executed three-ball.

The Association's obsession with long-range marksmen should be on display again at the 2020 draft. We'll spotlight three of the best snipers in the class below.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

4. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

5. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

6. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Chicago Bulls: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

8. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

9. Washington Wizards: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

10. Phoenix Suns: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

18. Dallas Mavericks: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Miami Heat: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

24. Utah Jazz: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tyler Bey, SF/PF, Colorado

28. Toronto Raptors: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

Best Shooters in the Draft

Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

While a foot injury cut Nesmith's sophomore season short, he stayed upright long enough to launch himself atop the shooter rankings of this class.

His stat sheet looks more like a fireworks display. He made an absurd 52.2 percent of his long-range looks. And this wasn't dishonest efficiency boosted by the lack of volume. He took 8.2 three-pointers per game—and converted 4.3 of them.

"Everything is about fit, but all 30 teams can use somebody that can shoot the basketball," Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse told 247Sports' Evan Daniels.

Even if teams project Nesmith as only a shooting specialist, he might be good enough in that area to justify grabbing with a lottery pick. But for those who see more in him—he flashes off-the-dribble ability and competes on defense—he could command a top-10 look.

Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

Most draft discussions about Vassell will start at the defensive end, since that's where he offers the most high-level potential.

But we're talking shooting, and Vassell is no slouch on that front, either. He launched 168 triples over two seasons with the Seminoles and buried 70 of them. For all the non-math majors out there, that's a 41.7 percent connection rate.

He's comfortable shooting off the dribble or the catch, meaning he doesn't always have to rely on others to create his shots. He can also zip past overzealous closeouts and finish plays inside the arc. He shot 53.2 percent on two-pointers this past season.

He's growing his offensive game, too. As The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor noted, Vassell went from making one pull-up jumper as a freshman to drilling 39 of them as a sophomore. He's valuable as a complementary ball-mover, too.

Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford



Terry will be more polarizing than his numbers say he should be. Regardless of his production, some front offices will have trouble talking themselves into a 6'1", 160-pounder who doesn't have great strength, quickness or explosion.

That's their loss. As Stephen Curry and Trae Young have shown, sharpshooters with handles don't need elite physical tools to become offensive forces.

Terry obviously isn't in that class yet, but he comes from the same blueprint.

"He can shoot in any type of situation," NBC Sports Philadelphia's Brian Brennan wrote. "He can pull up off the dribble, he can catch and shoot coming off curls and screens or pull up from 30 feet. That shooting ability could make him a big-time riser on draft night."

Terry averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.0 threes as a freshman. He shot 40.8 percent from three and 89.1 percent at the line. All teams in need of shooting should give him a long look, even if his build initially gives them some pause.