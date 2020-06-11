Raiders' Henry Ruggs III Will Be Ready for Camp Despite Leg Injury

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders expect wideout Henry Ruggs III to be ready for training camp after he suffered a leg injury last month, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ruggs was reportedly helping a friend move when he became pinned between a trailer and a car. He required stitches to his thigh but avoided damage to his muscles, per Schefter.

