Raiders' Henry Ruggs III Will Be Ready for Camp Despite Leg Injury

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 11, 2020

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) caries the ball against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders expect wideout Henry Ruggs III to be ready for training camp after he suffered a leg injury last month, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ruggs was reportedly helping a friend move when he became pinned between a trailer and a car. He required stitches to his thigh but avoided damage to his muscles, per Schefter.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

