NBA Reportedly Will Allow Teams to Have 17-Man Rosters as Part of Restart Plan

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award during a news conference Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

The NBA is reportedly set to allow teams to include 17 players on each roster when play restarts in late July, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The previous estimate was 15 players, but this allows teams to include two-way players who had previously spent time in the G League. 

After the 2019-20 season was suspended March 11 because of the coronavirus, the NBA announced it will restart action in Orlando, Florida, with 22 teams competing in eight seeding games, followed by the playoffs.

The increased rosters could help protect teams against key injuries or if anyone tests positive for the coronavirus and is forced to isolate.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks of ESPN previously reported there would be a restricted pool of players who would be available to sign as free agents. This would reduce the risk of the disease spreading by limiting the movement of people into the "bubble."

Teams were also hopeful they would allow the two-way players into the complex at Disney World, and the latest change will keep these men available.

Per Wojnarowski, all 30 teams will get a chance to sign players starting around June 22. He also noted Thursday the league moved its target restart date from July 31 to July 30.

