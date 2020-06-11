PGA Honors George Floyd with Moment of Silence at Charles Schwab Challenge

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - JUNE 11: PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan leads a moment of silence to honor George Floyd during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11, 2020 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The PGA Tour returned Thursday with the Charles Schwab Challenge, and the Fort Worth, Texas, tournament stood still for a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. CT, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

The 8:46 a.m. time slot was also left open among the list of tee times

"As the PGA Tour commits to amplifying voices and efforts to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices, we have reserved the 8:46 tee time to pause for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection," commissioner Jay Monahan said.

The time represents how long former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee to the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in custody. He was restrained for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

As play was halted during Thursday's round, several players bowed their heads and removed their hats out of respect:

This comes as protests continue nationwide against racial injustice and police brutality.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

"It's important to set the tone," four-time major champion Brooks Koepka said, per Mike McAllister of PGATour.com. "I think it's going to be special. ... There needs to be change, and I want to be part of the solution."

The tournament is the first official pro golf event in the United States since play was suspended three months ago because of the coronavirus. There are no fans in attendance at Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth.

