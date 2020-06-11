PGA Tour: All Players, Caddies, Staff Tested Negative for COVID-19 at Colonial

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The PGA Tour announced that no golfers, caddies or essential personnel tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.

According to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, all 487 people who were tested had their results come back negative for COVID-19.

The PGA Tour season has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Charles Schwab Challenge represents the resumption of the season.

While many of the best golfers in the world will be in action, there will be some noticeable differences from the normal presentation, including the fact that no fans will be in attendance.

Sports-hungry fans figure to take a particular interest in golf this week, as it is only the second major sport in the United States to return to action following NASCAR. The NBA and NHL are forthcoming next month, but golf will essentially have the spotlight all to itself the next few days.

Although Tiger Woods isn't participating in the Charles Schwab Challenge, there will be no shortage of big names on the course, including Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas.

McIlroy discussed the importance of golf returning and the fact that the onus is on the players and caddies to show that they can play while still remaining safe and responsible, per Ferguson:

"I think this week is very important because golf will be the center of the sports world, which it usually a few weeks a year is. But for people to have something to watch on TV where they actually don't know the outcome I think is going to be nice for them. So I think that'll be a good thing.

"And I think it's an important week because golf can show that we can play in a socially distant manner. We can conduct a tournament and adhere to all the safety protocols that have been put in place."

Ferguson noted that the practice round on Wednesday wasn't exactly a masterclass of following protocols, however. Caddies reportedly handed clubs directly to golfers and didn't wipe down the flag sticks or bunker rakes after using them.

McIlroy called for fans to give the golfers and caddies some "leeway" as they attempt to break old habits and find a happy medium.

The PGA Tour already cleared one significant hurdle in the form of no positive tests, and if it can set a good example of how to play competitive sports during a pandemic as well, it has a chance to serve as an example to other sports leagues moving forward.