Kerryon Johnson on Lions Drafting RB D'Andre Swift: 'I Wasn't Tripping at All'

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson has a positive outlook regarding Detroit's decision to select fellow running back D'Andre Swift in the second round of this year's NFL draft.

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Johnson said during a video conference he was happy the Lions took the former University of Georgia standout 35th overall: "Look, I knew we were going to draft a running back eventually. I think we got, in my opinion, definitely one of the top two [in the draft]. I love having a running back. I love winning games, and I think he can help us do that, so I wasn't tripping at all."

The Lions haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher in a season since 2013 when Reggie Bush rushed for 1,006 yards. That also stands as Detroit's only 1,000-yard rushing performance in the past 15 seasons.

Lions fans had high hopes for Johnson sparking the running game when Detroit selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Auburn, but injuries have plagued him during his young career.

He was limited to 10 games as a rookie in 2018, but he still managed to rush for 641 yards and three touchdowns, while averaging an impressive 5.4 yards per carry. The potential didn't carry over to last season, when Johnson finished with 403 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, with an average of just 3.6 yards per carry.

Johnson appeared in only eight games last season, with a knee injury forcing him to sit out half the year.

Given Johnson's poor production last season, and the fact that he has now suffered two knee injuries in two NFL seasons, the Lions likely felt the need to dip back into the running back pool by taking Swift this year.

Many draft experts had Swift rated as the top running back in the 2020 draft class after he reached the 1,000-yard mark in each of the past two seasons. As a junior in 2019, Swift rushed for a career-high 1,218 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground, while catching 24 passes for 216 yards and one score.

Swift also rushed for 6.2 yards per carry on 196 totes last year and averaged an impressive 6.6 yards per carry in 43 career games at Georgia.

Swift is an explosive athlete, and Johnson acknowledged the fact that he brings an explosive skill set to the table:

"He's a phenomenal player. I remember playing against him in college. I hated seeing him, every time. We played against Nick Chubb and Sony [Michel], and I'm telling you, when that kid stepped on the field, he's lightning in a bottle. He's a threat to go 80 yards, 70, 60, every time he touches it.

"He's a lot more elusive than I am, I would say so, and I think everybody would agree to that. But just having multiple running backs that are capable of running the ball at an efficient level, whether the style is different or the style is the same, just take the stress off one another."

The 5'11", 211-pound Johnson is more of a power back than Swift, which suggests the Lions may opt to use him in short-yardage situations. Meanwhile, Swift could see the bulk of the carries in between the 20-yard lines.

Running back depth is paramount, and given how much more quickly running backs tend to break down compared to players at other positions, having a multifaceted rushing attack rather than one bell-cow back can help extend the shelf life of all involved.

The Lions now have the pieces necessary to boast a thunder and lightning attack with Johnson acting as thunder and Swift bringing the lightning due to his speed and elusiveness.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has had to put the Detroit offense on his back for his entire career, but if the Johnson and Swift pairing works as well as hoped, he may finally have some much-needed support from the running game.