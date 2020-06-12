Bobby Lashley and Superstars with Most to Gain at WWE Backlash 2020

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Although Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view may not be the biggest event on the calendar, it will present several Superstars with rare opportunities.

Established stars such as Edge, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Asuka, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus are in big matches at Backlash, but what happens on the show won't necessarily make or break their careers. For others, an impressive performance is paramount in order to take the next step.

Win or lose, here is a rundown of a few Superstars who have the most of gain with strong showings at Backlash.

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley made his WWE debut in 2005. Fifteen years later, he is on the verge of having the biggest match of his career against WWE champion Drew McIntyre at Backlash.

Lashley's opportunity to vie for a top title in the main event spot have been few and far between in WWE, but with MVP now acting as his manager, he is the complete package and has everything needed for a run as a top heel and potential world champion.

He won the world title with MVP by his side in Impact Wrestling, and Sunday gives him the chance to prove he is capable of being in that spot in the biggest and most successful wrestling company in the world.

The 43-year-old veteran has improved significantly from an in-ring perspective over the years, and there is no reason why he shouldn't have a great, hard-hitting match against McIntyre. Few can believably measure up to McIntyre physically, but there is no doubt that Lashley can.

Sunday's match may well be WWE auditioning Lashley to see how he holds up in a high-pressure situation and whether it can envision him as one of the faces of the company moving forward.

It may be too soon for McIntyre to drop the WWE title given he only won it from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in April, but even if McIntyre retains as expected, Lashley can do himself a big favor and establish himself as a likely future world champion if he and McIntyre put on a show-stealing match.

The IIconics

After making their long-awaited return to WWE programming in May, The IIconics already find themselves in a title match.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay will look to win back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship they once held when they face Sasha Banks and Bayley and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat match Sunday.

The IIconics were off WWE programming for six months before making their return and challenging then-champions Bliss and Cross. Banks and Bayley beat Bliss and Cross for the gold on the most recent edition of SmackDown, but since The IIconics have had success against against the former titleholders lately, they are getting another crack at the belts as well.

Perhaps more than any other team, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is of the utmost importance to The IIconics. They teamed up in NXT and arrived on the main roster as a duo, whereas the other women's tag teams formed over time.

Given The IIconics' status as the one true women's tag team in WWE from the start, there is a great deal of pressure on them to make the titles feel important again. Royce and Kay can start that process if they win Sunday, but even if they don't come out on top, they need a strong showing against some of the best women's wrestlers in WWE.

Sasha and Bayley are arguably two of the best to ever do it in WWE. If The IIconics can show that they are on their level, it would go a long way toward making them a key cog in the women's division moving forward.

Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews is in the midst of the biggest push of his WWE career, and Sunday's match against Andrade may be the biggest bout of his life.

Crews recently beat Andrade for the United States Championship on Raw, marking his first title of any kind in the company. Now that he is wearing gold and getting pushed as a strong secondary babyface on the red brand, the onus is on him to prove that he belongs in that spot.

The match against Andrade at Backlash will represent the most significant spotlight Crews has been under thus far. Although the bout will be on the undercard, it has a chance to steal the show since Crews and Andrade are two of the best athletes WWE has to offer.

Crews is still coming into his own as far as his promo work goes, but the one area where he can stand out is in the ring. He has an uncommon combination of strength and agility that helps him separate himself from the pack.

If Crews can ensure that his unique brand of wrestling is on full display at Backlash, it will help significantly in his continued development into a key midcard face.

