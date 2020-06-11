Megan Rapinoe Discusses Protesting Racism, Hope for Progress, More

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

United States women's soccer captain and two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and discussed a number of topics amid worldwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody May 25.

Most notably, Colbert and Rapinoe discussed her past and present activism, the reasons for lending her voice and her thoughts on the protests' impact, among other items.

Colbert led by asking Rapinoe her opinion on the ongoing struggles for change and progress.

"Honestly, I'm really encouraged by it. I mean...in the same breath it's devastating that we have to get to this point, but I think people are like really getting it.

"They're like, 'Got it, we can't say all lives matter anymore, because the all lives house isn't on fire. It's just the black lives right now.'"

Rapinoe also noted that she believes people are "starting to realize that they have more power than they have been told."

Colbert then followed up by asking what she's learned over the past four years of protesting, most notably what it takes to protest and what happens when it occurs.

"Do it," Rapinoe said.

"It's always worth to do it, whether people like it or not. Everybody likes it now, everyone's like, 'Wow, good job.' Four years ago at that time, they were like, 'Bad job, don't do that.'"

Colbert then brought up President Donald Trump's criticism of athlete protests, to which Rapinoe said that "he's probably still thumbs-down here and thumbs-down here as well" in reference to 2016 and the present date.

"It's just always worth it to be honest," Rapinoe added. "Use your voice in whatever way you can. I truly believe we have a responsibility to make the world better in whatever way we can do best."

Rapinoe was one of the first athletes to kneel during the national anthem in protest of systemic racism, shortly after ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick did so in 2016.

She referenced why in a Players' Tribune article in October of that year:

"I haven't experienced over-policing, racial profiling, police brutality or the sight of a family member's body lying dead in the street. But I cannot stand idly by while there are people in this country who have had to deal with that kind of heartache.

"There is no perfect way to protest. I know that nothing I do will take away the pain of those families. But I feel in my heart it is right to continue to kneel during the national anthem, and I will do whatever I can to be part of the solution."

She also provided reasoning to John D. Halloran of American Soccer Now (h/t Sebastian Salazar of NBC Sports Washington):

"Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties," Rapinoe said. "It was something small that I could do and something that I plan to keep doing in the future and hopefully spark some meaningful conversation around it."

Rapinoe has also fought for equal pay, LGBTQ+ rights and mentioned to Colbert that she's in a position in the United States as a high-profile athlete to do so. She also noted that her parents—most notably her mother, Denise—have encouraged her to use her voice and stand up.

The show host also discussed an initiative Rapinoe is taking part in called "Share the Mic Now," which the USWNT captain explained to Colbert:

Rapinoe, who also plays for the NWSL's OL Reign, has made 168 appearances for the USWNT team and scored 52 goals. She took home the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot after the United States went a perfect 7-0-0 in the 2019 World Cup.