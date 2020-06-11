Highlights from Rob Gronkowski, Venus Williams, Landon Donovan on Game On!

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Landon Donovan and James Corden joined Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski on CBS' Game On! Wednesday night.

The team of Gronkowski, The Late Late Show host Corden and actor Bobby Lee won the first two events, an alley-oop game and a trivia contest to guess which athlete cried the longest in public between Brett Favre, Roger Federer and Bubba Watson (yes, you read that right, and the answer was Favre).

The third competition was the highlight of the show, as Williams, The Late Late Show head writer Ian Karmel, Gronk and Corden joined the Lakers Girls and danced at halftime of a Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center.

Team Gronk took home the points from that competition as well, which gave them a 10-5 advantage heading into the final round, a fever dream called the "Leap of Faith."

That game worked as follows: One team had to answer a series of questions while a competitor from the other team climbed across a narrow platform raised high in the air before attempting to jump onto a platform that was a far distance away. The team answering questions scored a point per question answered before the jump.

Team Venus answered six questions before Gronk completed the jump. Team Gronk answered eight questions before Williams made the jump, giving them an 18-11 win.

That meant Team Venus had to "Take the L," with Williams, Karmel and Donovan submerging themselves in a freezing cold ice bath.